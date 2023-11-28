Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives assigned additional charge

Jammu, Nov 28: The government has assigned the Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives Department the additional charge of the post of Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP).

Through two separate orders, the government also effected the orders and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

“In the interest of administration, Yasha Mudgul, IAS (AGMUT:2007), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP), in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued by GAD.

Through a separate order, Soheel Noor Shah, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

“Further, the officer shall be relieved on November 30, 2023 to join at his new place of posting,” the order further read.

“In the interest of administration, Wasim Raja, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg relieving Raja Yaqoob Farooq, IRS-IT:2014, Director, Tourism, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post,” another GAD order read.