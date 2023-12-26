Condolence meeting held at DC office Anantnag

Anantnag, Dec 26: The District Administration Anantnag convened a condolence meet hear today at DC office Anantnag.

Tributes were paid to the deceased mother of Bashir Ahmad Wani Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag. A prayer, duwai-e-magfirat, was offered for her.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag S FHamid described the departed as a noble woman and expressed the administration’s full support to the grieving family during this difficult time. Officers and officials from the district administration were present at the event.