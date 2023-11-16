Cooperative sector on top priority for district administration: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, Nov 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, SF Hamid today inaugurated the 70th Cooperative Week, underscoring the pivotal role of the cooperative sector in the district’s progress.

The Department of Cooperative District Anantnag organised the district-level function in collaboration with Cooperative Banks and Cooperative Societies and witnessed participation from various stakeholders.

The DC said that the new initiatives taken by the UT Administration through the intervention of the Ministry of Cooperation, Govt of India for strengthening of Cooperative sector at the ground level has vast scope for employment generation particularly in rural areas by making Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) as vibrant entities and stressed for enhancing membership base of the Cooperative

Societies, so that benefits of schemes can be best reaped in the interest of social transformation.

He said that the 70th All India Cooperative Week celebrations in Anantnag were a resounding success, bringing together stakeholders from various cooperative sectors to strengthen the cooperative movement.

Earlier, the Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Anantnag, Muzaffar Ahmad Beigh highlighted the achievements of the Cooperative Societies and informed that in District Anantnag 56 Cooperative Societies including two Cooperative Banks registered under J&K Cooperative Societies Act, 1989 are functioning.

He said, during the year 2022-23, the Cooperative Societies have registered a business turnover of Rs 1643.33 lakh which include fertilizers Rs 287.58 lakh, consumer goods Rs 759.92 lakh, medicines Rs

444.40 lakh, Poultry business Rs 18.70 lakh, Dairy Rs 10.55 lakh, Timber Rs 56.14 lakh, and Sugar 66.04 lakh.

The programme was attended by District Audit officer Cooperative Societies Anantnag, General Manager Super Bazaar Anantnag, General Manager Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank, General Manager Urban Cooperative Bank, Assistants Registrars, Bank officers, field functionaries of Cooperative Department and representatives of different Cooperative Societies including Central level Cooperatives.