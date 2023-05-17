Coordination meeting of Civil Admin, Police held in Budgam

Budgam: A coordination meeting of Police and Civil administration was today convened by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo along with SSP Budgam, Tahir Gilani here.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak; ASP Budgam, Gowher Khan; all SDMs, all Tehsildars and all concerned SDPOs of the district.

The DC along with the SSP emphasised upon the participants to ensure proactive coordination between the police and civil administration for implementing the "whole of government approach" to both development and law and order issues.