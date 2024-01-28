Srinagar, Jan 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would open on Monday after its winter vacation from January 1 to 27.

The Chief Justice has issued the roster for two months from January 29 to March 30.

As per the roster, the division bench for the Srinagar wing would be presided over by Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Moksha Shajuria Kazmi while single benches would be presided over by Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, and Justice Rejesh Sekhri

For the Jammu wing, there would be two division benches- one comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary while the other will be of Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta.

The single benches would be of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Kashmir will also open on Monday after its winter vacation.