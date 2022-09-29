Court’s role in transfer of employee extremely limited: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that its role in transfer of an employee, particularly a personnel belonging to the Belt Force is “extremely limited”.
A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar observed this while rejecting a plea by a BSF personnel wherein he had challenged a communication asking him to join his unit of 16th battalion in Mizoram after cancelling his retention in Jammu.
The Court also observed that the personnel cannot claim a compassionate gesture on the part of BSF authorities to continue indefinitely as a matter of right.
As per details of the case, the entire 16 battalion was moved from Poloura Jammu to Silchar Assam and the petitioner, Sandeep Singh, was also asked to move along with other personnel. However, based on a representation by Singh that his wife is ailing and that there was no male member in the family to take care of her, he was temporarily retained at BSF headquarters Jammu.
On September 22 this year, BSF issued a message to Singh, asking him to join the duties.
“So far as the transfer of an employee, particularly a personnel belonging to the Belt Force is concerned, the scope of interference by the Writ Court is extremely limited,” Justice Dhar said, adding ,“ It is only, if the transfer of an employee is made on account of mala fides or as a measure of punishment that the Court would interfere in such matters”.
The Court can also interfere in a transfer matter if there is any legal or statutory bar to transfer of an employee or the same is in violation of transfer policy in vogue, the bench said.
Once the Battalion to which Singh belongs, the bench said, has moved to some other place, he has no option but to move to the place being a member of a disciplined force. “Merely because, the humanitarian gesture shown by the respondents (BSF authorities) to the petitioner has not been extended further, would not amount to infringement of any legal or statutory right of the petitioner.”
While dismissing Singh’s plea being “without merit”, the court however left it open to the BSF authorities to accord consideration to the fresh representation by Singh.