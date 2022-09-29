Court’s role in transfer of employee extremely limited: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that its role in transfer of an employee, particularly a personnel belonging to the Belt Force is “extremely limited”.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar observed this while rejecting a plea by a BSF personnel wherein he had challenged a communication asking him to join his unit of 16th battalion in Mizoram after cancelling his retention in Jammu.

The Court also observed that the personnel cannot claim a compassionate gesture on the part of BSF authorities to continue indefinitely as a matter of right.

As per details of the case, the entire 16 battalion was moved from Poloura Jammu to Silchar Assam and the petitioner, Sandeep Singh, was also asked to move along with other personnel. However, based on a representation by Singh that his wife is ailing and that there was no male member in the family to take care of her, he was temporarily retained at BSF headquarters Jammu.