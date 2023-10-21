CS, Administrative Secretaries to hold ‘Public Darbar’ in 20 distts

Jammu: Day after the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the senior officials to attend ‘monthly Darbar’ in all districts to address public grievances, the government Saturday issued a roster of Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries for “Public Darbars.”

Durbars will be held from October 25 to 31, 2023.

As per the roster, the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta will lead the Administrative Secretaries and conduct “Public Darbar” at Srinagar district on October 30 while Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Commissioner) Home Raj Kumar Goyal will hold ‘Darbar’ on October 27 in Jammu district.

During a high-level meeting with senior officials of police and civil administration at Srinagar civil Secretariat on Friday (October 20), LG Sinha had asked them (officials) to understand issues and requirements of the public during “Darbar” to build a system providing abundant opportunities for growth and development for all sections of society.

Financial Commissioner (Additional Secretary), Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra and Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment Department Dheeraj Gupta will conduct ‘Darbar’ in Kathua and Budgam districts respectively on October 27.

Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar will hold Darbar in Baramulla on October 31 and Principal Secretary Power Development Department H Rajesh Prasad will listen to public grievances in Doda district on October 28.