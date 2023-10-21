CS, Administrative Secretaries to hold ‘Public Darbar’ in 20 distts

Jammu: Day after the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the senior officials to attend ‘monthly Darbar’ in all districts to address public grievances, the government Saturday issued a roster of Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries for “Public Darbars.”
Durbars will be held from October 25 to 31, 2023.
As per the roster, the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta will lead the Administrative Secretaries and conduct “Public Darbar” at Srinagar district on October 30 while Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Commissioner) Home Raj Kumar Goyal will hold ‘Darbar’ on October 27 in Jammu district.
During a high-level meeting with senior officials of police and civil administration at Srinagar civil Secretariat on Friday (October 20), LG Sinha had asked them (officials) to understand issues and requirements of the public during “Darbar” to build a system providing abundant opportunities for growth and development for all sections of society.
Financial Commissioner (Additional Secretary), Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra and Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment Department Dheeraj Gupta will conduct ‘Darbar’ in Kathua and Budgam districts respectively on October 27.
Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar will hold Darbar in Baramulla on October 31 and Principal Secretary Power Development Department H Rajesh Prasad will listen to public grievances in Doda district on October 28.
Principal Secretary School/Higher Education Department Alok Kumar; Secretary Mining Department Rashmi Singh and Secretary Revenue Department Dr Piyush Singla will conduct Darbar in Shopian, Kupwara and Ramban districts respectively on October 25.
People can flag their issues and grievances in front of Principal Secretary Finance Department Santosh Dattatreya Vaidya in Anantnag district; Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda in Samba district and Commissioner Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Zubair Ahmad in Ganderbal district on October 27.
Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department Sanjeev Verma; Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department Vikramjit Singh and Secretary Health & Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar will listen to public grievances in Darbar in Udhampur, Poonch and Kishtwar districts respectively on October 28.
Commissioner Secretary Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Mandeep Kour in Rajouri district; Commissioner Secretary Information Technology Department Prerna Puri in Reasi district and Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in Bandipora district will hold a public Darbar on October 30.
Commissioner Secretary Science & Technology Department Saurabh Bhagat and Secretary Youth Services & Sports Department Sarmad Hafeez have been directed to conduct public Darbar in Pulwama and Kulgam districts respectively on October 31.
“The Deputy Commissioners shall be responsible for organizing these Public Darbars and shall ensure their wide publicity in districts well in advance,” directed GAD Commissioner Secretary.