CS bids farewell to Bhardawaj on his appointment as Secretary Ministry of Mines

The Chief Secretary also narrated various instances where the outgoing officer showed his vast experience in dealing with difficult administrative matters especially as Health Secretary during the testing times of covid-19 and Finance Department.

While giving his best wishes to outgoing Administrative Secretary for his future assignments, Dr Mehta remarked that Bhardawaj is a capable and experienced officer who can contribute at every level and can deal with most complex issues with his insight.

Bhardawaj in his valedictory remarks made out that he was truly overwhelmed by the support he received from the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on joining here. He recalled his interactions with each of the Administrative Secretary during his tenure of 13 months here and thanked each of them for their support and trust in him.

He expressed that he would take with him enriching experience and a lot of good wishes of people of J&K. He stated that he enjoyed his work here and explored a lot including the interiors of the cities and found the people amenable and friendly.

Other Secretaries also recollected their engagements with him at different occasions and called the officer as a pleasant and a friendly personality. They all congratulated him on his elevation as Union Secretary and wished him a prosperous and bright future ahead.