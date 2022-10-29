CS encourages open discussion on corruption

Dr Mehta encouraged all participants to hold open discussions on corruption during Gram Sabhas. ‘Government has taken numerous measures to introduce transparency and eliminate corruption in the system. Public participation and scrutiny will ensure corruption free delivery of governance, the CS remarked.

He encouraged PRI members to activate Pani Samitis and informed them that upon successful completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Pani Samitis would be responsible for maintenance and quality control of local water supply.

The CS laid stress on providing self employment opportunities to at least 15 youth per panchayat and for imparting skill training to 20 or more of them under HIMAYAT.

Functioning of Youth Clubs was also assessed by the CS and he stressed that the same must be activated in all panchayats. He asked VOs to obtain a feedback from the public on functioning of departments.

Chief Secretary also took a feedback on distribution of Land Passbooks, functioning of Patwarkhanas and VLWs.