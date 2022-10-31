CS inaugurates PSGA dashboard with auto appeal features

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday inaugurated the integration of Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) portal, having Auto-Appeal System feature with the eUNNAT here at Civil Secretariat.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary said that this is another step by the J&K government to provide a major impetus to transparent, citizen friendly and efficient governance.

In the process, J&K has become the first UT in the country to implement such a system. “This step of the government is expected to be a game changer in that it empowers the citizens and would go a long way in curbing delays in providing services to citizens, weed out red tapism, inefficiency, lethargy and culture of apathy and impunity,” said CS.

With this step, the J&K government has now integrated the online dashboard (https://aas.jk.gov.in) for all citizen centric services available on eUNNAT Portal, as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 (PSGA).