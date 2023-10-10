CS interacts with newly appointed ALRs, DLOs

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today met the newly appointed Assistant Legal Remembrancers (ALRs)/District Litigation Officers (DLOs) in presence of the Secretary Law, Achal Sethi here.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary impressed upon these candidates to work with full dedication and honesty and defend all the cases on behalf of the government with full vigour. He sensitised them about the nature of their work and asked them to defend the weak and underprivileged upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon them to keep the ethics paramount over every other concern. He observed that only society built on right values and morality can flourish in long run. He advised them to be hard on criminals involved in narcotic trade and malpractices in the society as eventually it is the court of law that has to dispense the justice to everyone. He maintained that the society has to be based on principles of justice and fair play.