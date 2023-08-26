CS launches J&K Regular Departmental Action portal

Srinagar: In line with the stated objective of J&K Government to make J&K ‘Corruption Free’, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the J&K Regular Departmental Action (RDA) portal developed by the General Administration Department in collaboration with the Kashmir University for processing and monitoring of disciplinary proceedings initiated against employees, a press release said.

The launch was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma along with other senior functionaries of the J&K Government.

This portal will enable the concerned authorities to monitor the disposal of RDAs in a time-bound manner and will also ensure that there are no data losses vis-à-vis disciplinary proceedings. In consonance with the timelines prescribed for disposal of RDA, the portal has features to generate alerts wherever there is delay in timely completion of the requisite step prescribed in the disciplinary proceeding. This will ensure that the misdemeanor does not go unpunished and will act as a deterrence. The need for portal was felt after it was noticed that some of the RDAs have stretched for more than a decade without closure and in some cases, employees getting superannuated with RDAs still intact even though the RDA is supposed to be completed in one year. This will also address any complaints of connivance of employees in keeping the RDA un-attended.