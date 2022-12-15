CS launches SWAGATAM to give hassle free entry to visitors coming to Civil Secretariat

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the online Visitor Management System called SWAGATAM at Srinagar Civil Secretariat in presence of Administrative Secretaries to ensure easy and hassle free entry of visitors to both Secretariats at Jammu and Srinagar. The system shall enable a person to schedule a meeting in advance for rederssal of his genuine grievances.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary observed that the system was overdue and was one of several initiatives in furtherance of digital J&K. He complimented the whole team of GAD, for developing the management system in consultation with IT, Estates and Police Departments. He underscored the need for maximizing the satisfaction level of visitors by ensuring quality outcome of their visits.

Dr Mehta also impressed upon the officers to evaluate the requests of applicants as per laid down norms for efficient use of time and resources.

He enjoined upon them to give hearing to all the visitors who are provided online passes and devise a proper mechanism regarding the same. He told them to look for places inside Secretariats where these visitors would be heard comfortably by one officer or other. He also advised them to look into making virtual visits possible so as to save time and energy.