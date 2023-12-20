CS pays obeisance at Kheer Bhawani Temple Tullamulla

Ganderbal, Dec 20: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Wednesday evening paid obeisance at Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tullamulla, Ganderbal.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Secretary prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness, and well-being of people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chief Planning Officer, and other officers of the civil administration and Police were also present during the visit of the Chief Secretary to the temple.