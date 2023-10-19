CS releases school ranking, teacher grading report

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today released first ever school ranking and grading of teachers across Jammu and Kashmir which has been published by collecting the feedback from the students of class 6th to 12th through digital mode of SAMIKSHA App and portal, developed by School Education Department, for assessing performance of teachers & School infrastructure.

Principal Secretary School Education Alok Kumar, along with the Project Director Samagra Shiksha Deep Raj, Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain, Special Secretary School Education, Naseer Wani, among others were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary said that, it is a revolutionary step taken by School Education Department and will go a long way in evaluating schools and teachers on real time basis, thus, giving Parents and administrators a real picture of the education system and will certainly enable in improving the required infrastructure in schools and also design the need specific training of teachers to enhance the learning outcomes of the students.

Dr Mehta said Teachers in the Government sector are the best in terms of qualification and lot of impetus is being laid on training but pragmatic approach and focused attention of teachers to innovative and pedagogical method of teaching will ensure improved results, he added