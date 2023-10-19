CS releases school ranking, teacher grading report

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today released first ever school ranking and grading of teachers across Jammu and Kashmir which has been published by collecting the feedback from the students of class 6th to 12th through digital mode of SAMIKSHA App and portal, developed by School Education Department, for assessing performance of teachers & School infrastructure.
Principal Secretary School Education Alok Kumar, along with the Project Director Samagra Shiksha Deep Raj, Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain, Special Secretary School Education, Naseer Wani, among others were present on the occasion.
Chief Secretary said that, it is a revolutionary step taken by School Education Department and will go a long way in evaluating schools and teachers on real time basis, thus, giving Parents and administrators a real picture of the education system and will certainly enable in improving the required infrastructure in schools and also design the need specific training of teachers to enhance the learning outcomes of the students.
Dr Mehta said Teachers in the Government sector are the best in terms of qualification and lot of impetus is being laid on training but pragmatic approach and focused attention of teachers to innovative and pedagogical method of teaching will ensure improved results, he added
Chief Secretary said that SAMIKSHA will reflect the true performance of teachers with respect to their classroom inputs/transactions and leave no space for subjectivity.
Dr Mehta advised the School Education department to make the feedback a benchmark while analysing the teachers' annual performance and advised that all the officers shall analyse the reports at their level and shall work on making education system more vibrant and aligned with NEP 2020.
Chief Secretary reiterated that, J&K UT is moving towards 100 percent Digital & Transparent system, by introducing various online services to provide access to these services in the most effective manner, to each & every citizen, at all the locations. With these initiatives, J&K has become the first in the country, to make ranking of schools through digital platform of SAMIKSHA App. Quarterly review shall be taken and Plan will be prepared for the implementation in phased manner as per availability of resources.
He hoped that the UT should be seen as a model to be replicated by other States/UTs in the country. He underscored that J&K has the requisite capacity, capability, drive and desire to be best in the nation which has been done through various digital initiatives.
Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, informed that Samiksha provides System generated reports about the performance of Teachers and the status of schools on the basis of the Students’ inputs. Students have the facility to provide feedback in Hindi, English and Urdu languages to about 25questions based on different facilities/ schemes run for the benefit of students in schools and teaching techniques and behaviour of teacher in the classroom while teaching.