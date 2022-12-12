CS reviews progress on implementation of RDSS across J&K

He called upon the officers that unnecessary delays should be avoided and due convergence and synergy should be maintained with other departments so that any kind issues are timely sorted.

While reviewing the financial position of both the corporations, Dr. Mehta emphasized upon the officers to reduce AT&C losses so that the expected revenue is generated.

He asked the officers that the departmental dues should be adjusted with the corporation as the same has been already paid by the government.

The Chief Secretary called upon the officers that the revenue should be generated as per the electricity provided to the areas and number of hours of supply should be linked to AT&C losses. He urged upon them to ensure that quality power supply is provided to consumers with timely realisation of pending liabilities from the consumers. He called for responsible behaviour on part of both discoms and consumers.

Dr Mehta further stressed on the Managing Directors of both corporations to run a rigorous campaign among public that quality of power is dependent on timely payment of electricity dues. During the meeting, both the Managing Directors informed the Chief Secretary about the progress achieved on implementation of RDSS in their respective corporations.