CS reviews progress on implementation of RDSS across J&K

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress on implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PDD, H Rajesh Prasad; Managing Director, JPDCL/KPDCL, Managing Director, JKPDC, DG, Budget, DG Accounts and Treasuries, Chief Engineers and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.
Chairing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the RDSS has been initiated with an objective of improving financial sustainability of Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) and therefore all the ongoing works under the scheme should be completed timely so that the desired objective of scheme is achieved.
He called upon the officers that unnecessary delays should be avoided and due convergence and synergy should be maintained with other departments so that any kind issues are timely sorted.
While reviewing the financial position of both the corporations, Dr. Mehta emphasized upon the officers to reduce AT&C losses so that the expected revenue is generated.
He asked the officers that the departmental dues should be adjusted with the corporation as the same has been already paid by the government.
The Chief Secretary called upon the officers that the revenue should be generated as per the electricity provided to the areas and number of hours of supply should be linked to AT&C losses. He urged upon them to ensure that quality power supply is provided to consumers with timely realisation of pending liabilities from the consumers. He called for responsible behaviour on part of both discoms and consumers.
Dr Mehta further stressed on the Managing Directors of both corporations to run a rigorous campaign among public that quality of power is dependent on timely payment of electricity dues. During the meeting, both the Managing Directors informed the Chief Secretary about the progress achieved on implementation of RDSS in their respective corporations.