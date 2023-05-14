DC Anantnag inaugurates ‘Nagar Diwas’ programme

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag S F Hamid today launched the “Nagar Divas” programme from the picturesque town of Kokernag in the District Anantnag.

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner informed that “Nagar Diwas” is an initiative started by the District Administration to ensure continuous and institutionalized coordination between the line Departments and Urban local bodies for facilitating speedy development and enhancing urban governance.

The Diwas witnessed participation from MC - President Kokernaag , Councilors of the ULB Kokernag, SDMs , officials of all line departments and general public.

During the Diwas the public and their representatives shared their views and comments regarding the current developments scenario in the town and their expectations from the administration.

Thereafter a detailed discussion was held between all the stakeholders for the current year plan and way forward. Presiding over the session, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the vast potential for investment in the tourism sector which the area offers and highlighted the unlimited opportunities that Kokernag offers.

Later, the DC visited the Larnoo area to assess ongoing works, particularly the degree college, and interacted with the locals to address. He directed the executing agencies to complete the works within a stipulated time period.