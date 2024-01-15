DC Anantnag launches road safety month with zero-accident mission

Anantnag, Jan 15: In a bid to enhance road safety awareness and mitigate accidents, Deputy Commissioner (DC) AnantnagSyeedFakhurdin Hamid inaugurated the National Road Safety Month 2024 with a resolute commitment towards achieving zero accident-related mortality.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a gathering of officials, community leaders, and citizens, the DC emphasised the importance of collective efforts to make roads safer for everyone.

He highlighted the alarming statistics of road accidents and the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle this issue.

“As we embark on National Road Safety Month, our goal is clear: zero accident-related mortality. Each life lost on the road is one too many, and we must work together to change this narrative,” Hamid said.

The month-long campaign would feature various activities, including awareness drives, workshops, and educational programmes aimed at instilling responsible road behaviour.

Special emphasis would be placed on educating drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and adopting safe practices.

The DC announced the implementation of stricter enforcement measures to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

The initiative also involves collaborating with local schools, businesses, and community organisations to create a widespread impact.

“We need a paradigm shift in our approach to road safety. It’s not just about regulations; it’s about fostering a culture of responsibility and vigilance on our roads,” Hamid said during the launch event.

The National Road Safety Month comes at a critical juncture, aiming to curb the rising trend of road accidents and improve overall road safety infrastructure.