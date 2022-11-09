DC Budgam holds Interactive session

SSP Budgam briefed regarding security issues with respect to DDC and BDC members and assured full support to them.

He said police are always there at the back of public representatives and are meticulous in providing them with good security and other support.

DC Budgam said that DDCs , BDCs and PRIs are the backbone of democratic system and the District Administration is keen to support them for the welfare of the general public. Both Administration and elected representatives are meant for providing their service to the public and both need to work in coordination with each other so that maximum benefits reach the masses.

The DC directed officers to listen to the issues of the public through DDC, BDCs and PRIs and help them in resolving them in the shortest possible time. He said coordination and cooperation is a must to make any scheme, initiative successful.

He assured all the public representatives that the District Administration is committed to resolving their issues and thereby ensuring holistic development of the district.