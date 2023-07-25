DC Budgam inspects progress of works on PRIs, PM package employee transit accommodations

Budgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today conducted site inspection of construction of Transit Accommodation for Kashmiri Migrant employees at Kakenmaran and PRI members’ Accommodation at Sheikhpora and inspected ongoing progress of these projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while inspecting the ongoing process at different blocks, the DC said that work on 10 out of 12 blocks comprising 194 flats at Transit Accommodation, Kakenmaran is going on in full swing.

He instructed the concerned to expedite the work process on blocks to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated time frame.

Later, the DC also inspected progress of ongoing PRIs accommodation project at Sheikhpora and inspected interior works in different flats.

He said that the project was nearing completion and soon would be dedicated to the concerned to strengthen democracy at the grass roots level.

The DC directed the concerned to expedite pace of work and complete construction of pending boundary wall construction, lawn and pathway development and approach road.

He said that the district administration was keen on completing all infrastructural projects within the deadline so that the same are dedicated to the general public at the earliest.

Similarly, review of clock tower, multi story car parking, and beautification works in Budgam were also being given special focus by the district administration.