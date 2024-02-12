DC Ganderbal reviews utilisation of funds under SNP, ICDS services

Ganderbal, Feb 12: To review the implementation of the ICDS sector services and utilization of allocated funds under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting of ICDS department at VC Room of DC office, here.

The meeting primarily discussed the utilization of funds allocated under SNP, the functioning of Anganwadi Centers, and assessed the gaps in the services delivery.

The DPO informed the meeting that Rs 3, 31, 48000 was allocated to the district out of which over Rs 1.81 Crore has been utilized and rest amount is pending with all Panchayats of the district for want of procurement of nutrition and approval is pending as the terms of Sarpanches and Panches ended on 9th January 2024.

It was further informed that BDOs concerned have been delegated the powers of Administrator by the Government for a period of 6 months in place of the Sarpanches.

The DC directed the concerned CDPOs to utilize the funds within 3 days positively, he also directed CDPOs that the amount allocated under ICDS general (Honorarium) and other schemes shall be utilised at the earliest.