DC Kupwara interacts with PRIs, locals

Kupwara: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan on Friday conducted an extensive tour of Karnah Sub Division.

During the visit, the DC held meeting with PRIs, Revenue authorities and other stakeholders for finalizing alignment of RT- TC four lane Highway and also visited Sharda Mata temple at Teetwal.

On reaching Tangdar, the DC chaired a meeting which was attended by SSP Kupwara Yogal Manas, SDM Karnah Dr Gulzar Rather, Tehsildar Karnah, PRIs including Chairman BDC Tangdar Reyaz Ahmad, Chairperson BDC Teetwal, Nawshada Akhtar, Representive of civil society and Beopar Mandal Tangdar.

In the joint meeting, all the three options proposed for alignment of 4 lane National Highway Rafiabad-Trehgam- Trehgam-Chamkote (RT-TC) were discussed threadbare with the stakeholders.

The DC appreciated PRIs and Members of civil society for their positive outlook and contributions towards developmental initiatives. She directed Tehsildar Karnah to submit a comprehensive report with recommendation in consultation with the technical experts and other stakeholders so that alignment of this important road project is finalized without any further delay.