DC Kupwara reviews District Export Plan

Kupwara, Nov 23: With a vision to enhance the Export of Goods from frontier district Kupwara and make it an export hub to boost the local Economy, a meeting of the Export Promotion Committee was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, here to discuss the modalities for formulating a detailed Export Action Plan for the Kupwara district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC took a detailed appraisal of the measures undertaken for boosting exports of various products that are being produced or manufactured in the district.

A comprehensive discussion on the subject was held wherein various issues about the finalization of the District Export Action Plan were discussed.

The consultants to J&K Trade Promotion Organization (Industries & Commerce), Syed Mujtaba and Asif Rashid shared a blueprint regarding the District Export Plan and it was given out that Walnut and Red Rice have been identified under ODOP (One District One Product) (a government of India initiative) in Kupwara District.

Consultants said that the construction of CFCs, Organic certification and laser-based grading, hi-tech packing etc. have been proposed in the District Export Plan.

They further said that 72 farmers have been identified and are registered for organic certification.

The DC asked all the concerned to undertake concerted efforts to finalize a comprehensive District Export Plan to initiate exports with adequate market linkage.

She emphasised that the district has huge potential for Export business, especially in Horticulture products and there is no dearth of entrepreneurship spirit. However, the need of the hour is to take measures to provide support and hand-holding. She stressed that target groups- local aggregators and progressive farmers of walnuts be focused on kick-starting Export activities in the district.

The DC directed the concerned officers to identify two Resource persons from DIC and Handicrafts who can be trained to deal with all issues related to Export business and can create awareness among local entrepreneurs of the district.

DC asked JKTPO to organise a mega workshop in Kupwara in December for awareness of e-marketing platforms, packaging technology, and organic certification.

The frontier Kupwara district has recorded 37,010.299 metric tons of walnut production this year, making it the highest across all districts of Kashmir.