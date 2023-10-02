DC Kupwara reviews progress under AB-PMJAY, JK-Sehat Scheme

Kupwara: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress of enrollment under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and JK-Sehat scheme (Golden Card) in the district.

The meeting was informed that 596342 beneficiaries constituting 92.85% of the target population have been enrolled under PMJAY and JK-Sehat schemes in all 10 Medical Blocks of Kupwara district.

On the occasion, the DC directed all the officers to ensure utmost dedication and coordination on the ground and ensure 100% saturation of the target population under the PMJAY Sehat Scheme so that people can reap the benefits of the scheme.

She asked ACR Kupwara to utilize the services of Lumberdars and Chowkidars for the mobilization of the pending beneficiaries for their enrollment under the scheme.