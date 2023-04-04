DC Srinagar chairs District Level Consultative Committee Meet

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned all Zonal/Sectoral Officers, representatives of Banks and financial institutions to gear up for the saturation campaign and ensure active involvement of PRI members to cover all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme in all 21 Panchayats of the District.

The DC also finalised the Panchayat wise camp schedule for saturation under PMJJBY and PMSBY in Srinagar District to be organized jointly by the banks with active participation of the District Administration and other allied Departments to ensure that benefits of the two Jan Suraksha schemes PMJJBY and PMSBY reach the masses.

The DC stressed upon the Officers of all line Departments to utilise their field functionaries for identification and mobilisation of the Scheme beneficiaries for cent percent enrolment. He further asked the Lead District Manager to distribute pamphlets among the people regarding awareness of the scheme.

The DC also asked the ADDC to hold periodical meetings with members of Panchayat Raj Institutions and to undertake field visits for monitoring the Gram Panchayat level saturation campaign.

Highlighting the objectives of the scheme, the DC said the two Social Security schemes of Central Government viz, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) are aimed at providing life and accidental insurance cover to the citizens, especially the marginal sections of the society. He said PMJJBY provides insurance cover of Rs.2 lakh in the event of death due to any reason whereas PMSBY provides accidental insurance cover of Rs.2 lakh for death or full permanent disability and Rs1 lakh in case of partial permanent disability.

The DC further said the two schemes provide the much needed financial support to the subscribers and/or their families in such eventualities.