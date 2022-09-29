DC Srinagar chairs District Level Implementation Committee meet

After detailed deliberation, the Deputy Commissioner approved all 77 cases in favour of eligible beneficiaries of Srinagar District for the purchase of commercial vehicles under 'Mumkin' scheme for providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 4.62 crore besides other incentives under the scheme to earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

The DC also approved a subsidy amount of Rs 3.71 lakh in favour of already sponsored five 'Mumkin' cases in whose favour financial assistance of 35 lakh has been already disbursed.

Similarly, the Chairman DLIC held threadbare deliberations on the implementation of the Women Oriented Scheme ‘Tejaswani’ in Srinagar District, and as many as 56 cases of unemployed eligible female aspiring entrepreneurs of the District were brought before the Committee for approval.

The Deputy Commissioner after detailed discussion approved 53 Project Proposals of the eligible female entrepreneurs of the Srinagar district under ‘Tejaswani’ scheme for setting up profitable self-employment ventures suited to their skill and training aptitude for which financial assistance of Rs 2.38 crore shall be provided by the banks, in addition to other subvention incentives.

The DC also approved the subsidy amount of Rs 13.50 lakh in favour of already sponsored 27 ‘Tejaswani’ cases in whose favour financial assistance of 1.21 crore has been already disbursed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration, Srinagar is working hard with the vision and strategy of the government to provide better employment avenues for the youth of the District through systematic livelihood generation programmes launched by the government.

The DC urged the youth of Srinagar District to come forward and avail the benefits of different self-employment schemes of the Government to earn a dignified livelihood not only for their family but to become job providers for others through a sustainable business chain.