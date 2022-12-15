DC Srinagar inspects construction site for Migrant Transit Accommodation at Zewan

On the occasion, the DC said that additional 20 kanals of land adjacent to 93 kanals of land already allotted for the Migrant Transit Accommodation Zewan has been allocated for development of parking spaces and other utilities.

The DC also directed the concerned executing agency to immediately start physical work on the project. The agency committed to start work by/before December 20, 2022 positively.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner also asked the concerned revenue authorities to identify a suitable patch of land for development of a playground at Pandrethan.

While, for expansion of Industrial Estate, Khonmoh, the DC asked the Tehsildar Panthachowk to furnish revenue papers for the identified 110 kanals of land to Industries and Commerce Department. Meanwhile, the DC accompanied by the Officers also visited the proposed site for IIM off campus at Athwajan.