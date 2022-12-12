DC Srinagar reviews construction of Migrant Transit Accommodation

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned Revenue authorities to allot additional 20 kanals of land adjacent to 93 kanals of land already allotted for the Migrant transit accommodation at Zewan.

The DC also asked the concerned for exploring feasibility of another patch of of land at Gasoo in Tehsil North of the Cty.

The DC also directed the concerned executing agency to start physical work on the project by or before December 20, 2022.

Later, in the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the disposal status of migrant grievances and instructed all the Tehsildars to pay special thrust on the complaints registered on the portal/offline to ensure quality redressal to the best satisfaction of the complainants.

The DC further asked the officers to work with added zeal and dedication while redressing the grievances to ensure their time bound, prompt and quality disposal.The DC was informed that out of total 1864 complaints received only 271 are pending which are being addressed on fast track basis.