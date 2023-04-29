DCs Syeed Fakhrudin, Basharat Qayoom, Akshay Labroo assumes charge

Emphasising on coordination among various stakeholders, he said that interdepartmental coordination and among the PRIs and various department is necessary for effective administration and he will lay special focus on this area

Earlier, relieving DC Basharat Qayoom was given a warm farewell at Dak Bungalow Khanabal where he thanked the district officers for their support and cooperation in taking the district to new developmental heights.

Meanwhile, Basharat Qayoom today took charge as new Deputy Commissioner Pulwama.

Immediately after assuming the charge, Deputy Commissioner held an introductory cum interactive meeting with all District and Sectoral level officers of the District.

Addressing the officers, DC reiterated his commitment toward Good Governance. He unequivocally said that the priority of his administration would be a responsive and accountable administration.

He enjoined upon all the officers to work in tandem and play their role in reinforcing the faith of people in Govt Institutions.

Calling good governance as a cornerstone of public peace and prosperity, he urged the participants to work with dedication, commitment and integrity. He stressed upon bringing qualitative changes in governance and making Govt Institutions visible.

While concluding DC enjoined upon all the officers to have an unflinching commitment in providing a just and fair administration, which would usher a handshake movement between the Govt Institutions and people.