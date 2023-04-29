DCs Syeed Fakhrudin, Basharat Qayoom, Akshay Labroo assumes charge

Anantnag: Sayeed Fakhrudin Hamid today formally assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag at DC office complex here, relieving Dr Basharat Qayoom.
He was warmly received by senior officials of the District.
Interacting with the officials, the incumbent DC said that good work has been done in priority areas in the district and he aims to carry the baton forward. He said the primary focus will be on ease of public service delivery to ensure that benefits of welfare measures reach the last mile.
Talking about responsive administration, he said that efforts will be made to reach out to people to identify problem areas and ensure targeted interventions.
Emphasising on coordination among various stakeholders, he said that interdepartmental coordination and among the PRIs and various department is necessary for effective administration and he will lay special focus on this area
Earlier, relieving DC Basharat Qayoom was given a warm farewell at Dak Bungalow Khanabal where he thanked the district officers for their support and cooperation in taking the district to new developmental heights.
Meanwhile, Basharat Qayoom today took charge as new Deputy Commissioner Pulwama.
Immediately after assuming the charge, Deputy Commissioner held an introductory cum interactive meeting with all District and Sectoral level officers of the District.
Addressing the officers, DC reiterated his commitment toward Good Governance. He unequivocally said that the priority of his administration would be a responsive and accountable administration.
He enjoined upon all the officers to work in tandem and play their role in reinforcing the faith of people in Govt Institutions.
Calling good governance as a cornerstone of public peace and prosperity, he urged the participants to work with dedication, commitment and integrity. He stressed upon bringing qualitative changes in governance and making Govt Institutions visible.
While concluding DC enjoined upon all the officers to have an unflinching commitment in providing a just and fair administration, which would usher a handshake movement between the Govt Institutions and people.
Later, DC held an interactive session with both print and electronic media persons. While interacting with the media fraternity, DC said that the positive and constructive role of media would change the perception of people towards Govt and can act as a connecting link between the Govt and its people
: Akshay Labroo today assumed charge as new Deputy Commissioner Budgam, while as outgoing DC S F Hamid was accorded a warm farewell by officers and officials of District Administration Budgam.
The joining among others was attended by ADC Budgam Dr Nasir Ahmad, all SDMs, all Exen’s, DIO and other senior officers of the District.
At the outset, officers accorded a warm welcome to incumbent DC. While assuming the charge, the incumbent DC had a brief introduction of responsibilities assigned to various divisions and officers of this office.