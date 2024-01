Jammu, Jan 13: Safina Baig, Chairperson, District Development Council Baramulla called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

Former Ministers- Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta, and Satish Sharma, former General Secretary BJP apprised the Lt Governor on various issues of public importance.

Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF), also called on the Lt Governor.