Declaration of quasi permanency | Follow J&K Civil Services (Temporary Services) Rules: Finance Principal Secy to deptts

Jammu, Nov 22: Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya Wednesday asked all departments to adhere to the provisions of J&K Civil Services (Temporary Services) Rules, 1961, in letter and spirit to expedite the settlement of pension cases and minimize avoidable inconvenience to retiring or retired government employees.

This direction came after it was noticed by the Finance department that the office of Accountant General (A&E), Jammu & Kashmir exhibited reluctance in finalizing pension cases for retired and retiring government employees who were not declared as quasi-permanent by their respective departments.

“Additionally, it has been observed that various government departments are not adhering to the J&K Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1961 and are not exercising the powers of declaring government servants as quasi-permanent,” Vaidya noted.

He said that the issue was examined and the departments were asked to follow statutory rules on the subject.

“In terms of Rule 3(1) of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1961, schedule IX of J&K CSR Vol. II, a Government Servant shall be eligible for being declared as quasi-permanent if he or she has been in continuous government service for more than 3 years in a department which is not as a whole temporary,” Vaidya explained.

Quoting rules, he said, “The authority competent to declare a government servant as quasi-permanent shall be appointing authority. A government servant in quasi-permanent service shall, as from the date on which his or her service is declared to be quasi-permanent, be entitled to same conditions of service in respect of leave, pay and allowances, joining time as a government servant in permanent service holding the specified post.”

In case of continuous quasi-permanent service of five years or more, a government servant who may not have been confirmed on any post before the dote of his retirement will be entitled to count the entire period of quasi permanent service and the continuous temporary service for pension, the rules specified.

“As per proviso to Rule 11 of J&K Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1961, schedule IX of J&K CSR Vol. Il, a temporary Government servant with twenty or more years of services who retires on superannuation or on his or her being declared permanently incapacitated for further government service or who may die while in service shall for purpose of grant of all pensionary benefits be treated as having been a holder of permanent pensionable post in a substantive capacity immediately before his retirement or death as the case may be,” Principal Secretary Finance mentioned.