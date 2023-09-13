Delayed sanction of pension not only violation of service rules but also violation of human rights: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Wednesday held that delayed sanction of pension was not only violation of service rules but also violation of human rights.

“Admittedly, a duty is cast upon the employee to fulfill certain legal requirements but delayed sanction of pension would not only be violation of service rules but also would be violation of human rights,” a Srinagar bench of Member (J), M S Latif said.

The tribunal made the observation while disposing of a transfer application from High Court by Dr Bashir Gaash wherein he stated that he retired from service on superannuation on November 30, 2010, as epidemiologist from J&K’s Health and Medical Education Department and that his pension case had not been settled so far.

“The instant application depicts a very sorry state of affairs where a government employee, after having put in the prime of his life with the department, at the time of his superannuation is denied his pensionary and retiral benefits,” the tribunal said.

It said that for more than 13 years the applicant had been tossed from pillar to post for whatever reason, ignoring the fact that pension granted to a public servant on his retirement is his property within the meaning of the Constitution of India.