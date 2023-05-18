Delegations of Taxi operators, Sainik School Parents Association Ganderbal call on LG

Srinagar: A delegation of Taxi operators called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation led by Sh Fayaz Ahmed apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of taxi operators of TRC Srinagar.

Later, representatives of J&K Sainik School Parents Association Manasbal Ganderbal also called on the Lt Governor and put forth the concerning issues of the school. The Lt Governor assured the members of delegations that the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be looked into for redressal on merit.