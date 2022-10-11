Depriving govt employees of salaries grave injustice: AAP

Jammu: State spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gagan Partap, on Tuesday said that depriving government employees is grave injustice.

Addressing a press conference, he said employees of different government departments in Jammu and Kashmir are being deprived of salaries and postings as per safety of their life.

Gagan Partap added that employees working in different government departments are backbone of system and their services always remain pivotal in public services delivery system and most important role is being played by the daily wagers who work on meagre salaries but perform full duties like a regular employee.

“For months, thousands of government employees of different government departments are sitting on roads in protest for their genuine demands but no one within the government quarters is bothering to listen to their grievances and these employees have been left on the mercy of God,”he said.