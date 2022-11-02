Developmental activities reviewed in Panchayat Halqa Safapora under B2V program

Ganderbal: The Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Zubair Ahmad concluded two-day visit to Ganderbal today as part of the 4th Edition of the flagship ‘Back to Village’ program of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

During his visit to the district, Zubair took on-the-spot review of the developmental works in Panchayat Halqa Safapora-C. He held extensive deliberations with the concerned government officials, Panchayat Representatives, local citizens and the youth of the area to seek their feedback on the developmental interventions made in the said Panchayat as part of B2V program.

The Panchayat Representatives of the area and the locals expressed satisfaction over the accomplishment of the developmental commitments made in the previous B2V programs.