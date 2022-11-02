Developmental activities reviewed in Panchayat Halqa Safapora under B2V program

Ganderbal: The Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Zubair Ahmad concluded two-day visit to Ganderbal today as part of the 4th Edition of the flagship ‘Back to Village’ program of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.
During his visit to the district, Zubair took on-the-spot review of the developmental works in Panchayat Halqa Safapora-C. He held extensive deliberations with the concerned government officials, Panchayat Representatives, local citizens and the youth of the area to seek their feedback on the developmental interventions made in the said Panchayat as part of B2V program.
The Panchayat Representatives of the area and the locals expressed satisfaction over the accomplishment of the developmental commitments made in the previous B2V programs.
Outlining the essence of the ‘Back to Village’ Programme initiated by J&K Government in 2019, Mr Zubair said this unique program is an innovative policy framework initiated by the Government of Jamu & Kashmir aimed at participatory and bottom-up planning for developmental works through public outreach and active involvement of local Panchayat Representatives.
He asked the officers to undertake needs assessment in each village, capture area-specific developmental & economic potential and regularly collect feedback on delivery of Government schemes/programmes to fill the developmental gaps through appropriate interventions and correctives at the grassroots level.
“This will help the Government to accomplish the basic objective of the B2V program of ensuring equitable development,” he said and urged the locals especially the youth to come forward and take benefit of the government schemes and initiatives.
He said the focus of the ongoing 4th Edition of the ‘Back to Village programme – B2V4’ launched last week is on youth, skills, self-employment, good governance and strengthening Panchayati Raj at grassroots level.
A special session was organised for PRI members and participants about use of Janbhagidari portal to know about the schemes and the developmental activities under execution in their Panchayat. They were asked to make effective use of this online tool to monitor such activities in their respective areas.
The PRI members, public and other participants were also apprised about Aapki Zameen - Aapki Nigarani and My Schemes portal.