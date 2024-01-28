Developmental issues reviewed in Sopore

Sopore, Jan 28: District Development Commissioner Bamaraulla, Minga Sherpa, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina, today visited Sopore to assess and address the developmental issues and concerns of the public.

During the visit, the DDC went to the Fruit Mandi Sopore where the President of the Mandi informed him about completion of the water supply scheme as well as the macadamisation of inner lanes and the truck yard within the fruit mandi premises.

Minga Sherpa, while interacting with the delegation assured them that this issue will be brought up before the concerned authorities and will be resolved in a time-bound manner.

Subsequently, the DDC visited the main market Sopore to take first hand appraisal of the demands and grievances raised by the delegation of Traders Federation Sopore during the previously held Public Darbar.

Minga Sherpa, on the occasion issued on-spot directives to the concerned authorities for the restoration of the defunct street lights and maintenance of cleanliness and proper sanitation facilities in and around the market.

Earlier, the DC inspected various examination centers throughout the district, including Baramulla and Sopore, to ensure that proper facilities were in place.