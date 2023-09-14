Developmental projects reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today undertook a comprehensive review of various developmental projects within the purview of the PWD Circle Ganderbal.

This crucial meeting was organized in light of the recent restructuring within the PWD R&B, which also encompasses the mechanical department. During the meeting, the Superintendent Engineer of R&B Circle Ganderbal, Er. Nisar Ahmed Lala provided a comprehensive briefing to the DC.Also present were Executive Engineer Ganderbal, Er. Tatheer Manzoor, and Executive Engineer of the newly established Kangan division, Er. Zahoor Ahmad.