Developmental works reviewed in Charar-i-Sharief

Budgam, Dec 18: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today visited the shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA) at Charar-i-Sharief and inspected the completion of works on integrated lavatory complex and Wuzukhana, public parks and road at the rear side of Charar-i-Sharief shrine.

After paying obeisance at the shrine, the DC took detailed stock of progress of ongoing developmental projects. It is worth mentioning that the LG had visited the Charar-i-Sharief shrine in August where he had directed for immediate completion of all developmental works.

During inspection of projects, he expressed his satisfaction over the timely construction of integrated toilet block, lavatory and wuzu khana complex.

Appreciating the concerned for timely work completion on both integrated lavatory complex and pathway development up to Talab, DC said that the work on lavatory complex was taken up for execution on priority after the same was directed by the LG during his visit to Charar-i-Sharief in August.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that he is happy to witness that work on most of the projects including upgradation of parks, toilet block, pathway development has been completed in time for its formal dedication to the public as early as possible. He also thanked the Tourism department and especially Secretary Tourism for his consistent support and personal monitoring of the projects.

He said that the district administration Budgam is committed to take beautification and development campaigns to all urban and rural areas and ensure projects under execution are completed in a short time across the district.

During the visit, various delegations called upon the DC and raised their demands with him. He gave them patient hearing and assured them that all their genuine issues shall be taken up with the relevant quarters for early redressal.

He said work on other projects including beautification of shrine complex on front side and other works by tourism department and Auqaf including additional mobile toilet complex are also in progress.

Among others, SDM Chadoora, Executive Engineers from different engineering wings and others were also present on the occasion.