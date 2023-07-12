Dheeraj Gupta chairs 4th BoDs of J&K FDCL

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta today chaired the 4th Board of Directors (BODs) meeting of J&K Forest Development Corporation Limited (J&KFDCL) here at Civil Secretariat.

Managing Director J&K FDCL, Vasu Yadav briefed the BODs that the Corporation was incorporated on 3rd December 2020 under the Companies Act 2013 in pursuance of Government Order No.669-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 22.06.2020 and has taken over the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile J&K State Forest Corporation consequent upon the repeal of J&K State Forest Corporation Act, 1978.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the implementation of decisions taken in the previous board meetings and the members stressed on the need for transparency and efficiency in conduct of business.