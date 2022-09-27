Dheeraj presides over MoU signing ceremony with NIUA

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta Tuesday held a meeting to look into the modalities for implementation of National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM) all across the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of J&K here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by the officers from JMC and SMC, Smart City Mission Srinagar and Jammu, LCMA, Urban Local Bodies, Housing Board and UEED.

Jammu based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

On the occasion the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) also made a presentation describing its roadmap for implementation and possible rollout of online delivery of Municipal Services in all the ULBs of J&K.