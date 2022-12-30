Digital land passbooks distributed

Jammu: District Administration Jammu, under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, today provided digital land passbooks to legal owners here at Nagrota and Seri Khurd.
A team of the revenue department gave away 23 land passbooks including 17 in Nagrota and 6 in Seri Khurd.
Highlighting the benefits of land passbooks, the Deputy Commissioner said that the passbook was true to the land records and can be generated online.
She added that the Land Pass Book entries carry the evidentiary value of the record-of-rights and other public record for all intents and purposes before the courts and the financial institutions, including Banks.
Describing the initiative as a milestone towards improving services delivery and bringing transparency in the Revenue record system, the DC said that the land passbook has entries in Urdu, English and Hindi languages which will facilitate to fill the information vacuum and promote ease of access to the revenue record.
The Land Passbook will provide Revenue related information to the land owners in a very simple form, besides shall act as a valid paper to present before financial and other institutions, she added.