Direction given to electric engineers in Jammu | Disconnect connections of consumers not paying electricity dues: JPDCL

Jammu, Jan 29: Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has directed the Executive Engineers of different electric divisions in Jammu to go for disconnection drives in respect of consumers, who are not paying their electricity dues in time.

According to an official press the directions were given at a meeting convened by Managing Director JPDCL, Vikas Kundal. During a meeting here. The meeting was convened to assess the latest power scenario, revenue realisation and status of smart metering.

Chief Engineer Distribution JPDCL, Superintending Engineers of O&M Circles-Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Batote and Kishtwar and Executive Engineers of concerned Electric Divisions of JPDCL attended the meeting.

Vikas Kundal directed the officers to ensure smooth power supply to the public of Jammu province during the ongoing winter season. He also instructed for putting in extra efforts to improve upon revenue realization after assessment of the achievements of assigned targets. The Executive Engineers different Electric Divisions were directed to go for disconnection drives in respect of consumers, who are not paying their electricity dues in time. The smart meters progress was also assessed and all the concerned were directed to complete the target of smart meter installation in Jammu so that all the consumers could get the electricity bills as per the metered consumption.

The Chief Engineer Distribution was asked to issue strict instructions to low performing Electric Divisions of Doda, Kishtwar Rajouri and Reasi for speeding up the revenue collection process.

The meeting ended with reassurance by all the concerned staff to work for the welfare of the public of Jammu Province, in general and also to improve the revenue realization, in particular.