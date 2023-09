Srinagar: Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, Arvind Kumar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DG, STPI discussed the promotion of the IT Sector, startup innovation, entrepreneurship, and setting up of a Centre of Entrepreneurship in J&K with the LG.

He also informed the LG of various steps taken by STPI for the growth of the IT sector across the country.