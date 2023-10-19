Div Com directs for completion of work on Bemina, Nowgam flyovers

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday directed agencies entrusted with execution of developmental projects to expedite ongoing work before the commencement of freezing cold winter days.

The Div Com called for completion of vital projects including Bemina and Nowgam flyovers to ease the traffic flow at these critical junctions. He instructed for metaling and macadamisation on the main overpass roads of flyovers for unhindered plying of vehicles on Bypass.

Several ongoing projects of SSCL were also discussed in the meeting for early completion including Balidan Stambh, Sangarmal Junction, Parking at Hat-Trick and operation of ITMS cameras. Regarding Natipora- Rambagh- Barzulla Bund Road, the Div Com exhorted to conduct clear demarcation of state land as per the records and asked to remove encroachments so that the Bund Road shall be developed on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Div Com also directed for Black Topping (BT) of city roads wherever required before the commencement of winter season. Officers of R&B, SSCL, Revenue and Law who attended the meeting shared feedback about the mentioned works regarding physical and financial aspects besides action taken report.