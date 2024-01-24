Div Com invites people to main Republic Day function

Srinagar, Jan 24: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Wednesday invited people to the main Republic Day function to be held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar on Friday, January 26.

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, a full dress rehearsal was held on Wednesday across all the districts of Kashmir.

The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26.

SRINAGAR

In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar where Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri unfurled the tricolour over the mast.

He also took the salute from the Parade Commander and contingents and inspected parade contingents.

Among others present on the occasion were IGP Kashmir Virdi Kumar Birdi and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Bilal MohiuddinBhat.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the function, the divisional commissioner invited all the people to the main function of the Republic Day celebration at Bakshi Stadium.

BUDGAM

In Budgam, the full dress rehearsal in connection with the Republic Day celebrations was held at Sports Stadium Budgam.

ADDC Budgam, AkramullahTak unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade, and took a salute at the march-past.

GANDERBAL

In Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir unfurled the tricolour, took the salute at the march-past and inspected the parade during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day celebration held at Qamaria Stadium Ganderbal.

The event was also witnessed by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani and ADC Gulzar Ahmad.

PULWAMA

A full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Lines Pulwama where ADDC Pulwama, Abdul Aziz Sheikh unfurled the national flag and saluted the march past.

At District Police Lines (DPL) Awantipora ADC Awantipora, ZaffarHussin Shawl presided over the proceedings.

SHOPIAN

In Shopian, the full dress rehearsal was held at DPL Shopian where ADC Shopian, ZakirHussainFaaz unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade, and took a salute at the march past.

ANANTNAG

ADDC Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guards, NCC and school Children at Government Degree College Boys, Anantnag.

KULGAM

In Kulgam a full dress rehearsal was held at DPL Kulgam where ADDC Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather unfurled the national flag besides inspecting the parade and taking a salute at the march past.

ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri also participated in the programme.

BARAMULLA

A full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Lines Baramulla amid tight security arrangements.

ADDC Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, was the chief guest on the occasion, who ceremoniously unfurled the national flag and took a salute at the march past.

KUPWARA

In Kupwara, a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations was held at DPL Kupwara where ADC Kupwara, GhulamNabiBhat unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took a salute at march-past.

ASP FarhatJeelani was also present on the occasion.

In Handwara, a full dress rehearsal was held at DPL Handwara where Sub Registrar Handwara, Arshid Ahmad Khan unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade, and took a salute at march past.

A full dress rehearsal was also held in Karnah Sub-Division where tehsildarKarnah, Syed EyadQadri unfurled the national flag and took a salute at march past.

A full dress rehearsal was also held at Sogam in the Lolab sub-division in which TehsildarSogam unfurled the national flag and took a salute at the march past.

BANDIPORA

In Bandipora, the main event was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Bandipora where ADDC Bandipora, Muhammad Ashraf Bhat accompanied by ASP BandiporaSandeepBhat unfurled the national flag and took salute at the march past.