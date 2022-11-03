Div Com Kashmir participates in B2V4 programme

Earlier, he along with Deputy Commissioner inspected the stalls installed by different departments and enquired about the grievance redressal mechanism being adopted to the satisfaction of the public.

The Visiting Officer also inaugurated first of its kind a Tug of War game among the senior citizens of Rakhi Ashman and said this is a unique sport to add peace to the soul and mind.

He asked the public to organize such games with the senior citizens and deliberated upon them to contribute in nation building.

On the occasion, Div Com also distributed land passbooks among the farmers. He said that it is a landmark initiative taken by the J&K Government to provide Land Passbooks to the lawful land owners to further improve the service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability in the system.

The DC also spoke on the occasion and expressed his happiness for mass participation of people in B2V4 across all Panchayats of Bandipora in which PRIs and all the members of Gram Panchayats and staff took active part in planning exercise.