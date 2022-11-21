Div Com reviews arrangements for JKSSB Exam

While giving details of the forthcoming exams, the Chairman JKSSB informed that the Board has initiated the process for conducting written examination for selection against different posts through Computer Based Test (CBT) from November 29, 2022. “For the purpose dedicated centres have been identified in 4 districts of Jammu Division i.e Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua & Samba,” he informed. It was further informed that the test for Horticulture Technician Grade IV and Junior Stenographer have been scheduled from November 29, 2022, while the exam for Junior Engineer Civil (Jal Shakti Department) Exam would be conducted from December 5 to December 6, 2022 and the examinations for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) is scheduled to be held from December 7 to Dec 20.

Giving details of steps taken, the meeting was informed that the Board has resorted to Third Party Audit of Computer Centres and installation of jammers in the exam centres for free and fair conduct of the test(s).

Maintaining that the credibility of centers was the vital factor in ensuring conduct of fair and transparent examinations, the Div Com directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to thoroughly scrutinize the conduct and past history of the identified centre well before the start of examinations. He also asked the DCs and SSPs to inform JKSSB about the adverse report against the identified centres, if any. He stressed on putting in all possible measures for foolproof security, maintenance of law and order, provision of logistic support for successful conduct of examinations.

The SSPs were directed to deploy an adequate number of men and women police personnel for frisking and other arrangements at various centres.

The Div Com also directed DCs concerned to make available proper arrangements of uninterrupted power supply, water supply and other amenities in the examination centres during the examinations and ensure that the candidates are not put to any discomfort.

The Div Com stressed that no electronic gadgets be allowed in the examination halls. He asked the KSSB to issue instructions for the information of candidates and also ensure wide publicity of these instructions.

The Div Com directed DCs to nominate observers/magistrates besides computer expert observers for each centre after checking the credentials.