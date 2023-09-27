Div Com takes departmental review of Employment, Social Welfare Deptts

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today took the departmental review of the Employment Department and Social Welfare Department regarding the implementation of schemes, activities performed, execution of projects, deliverables and overall functioning, here.

The meetings were attended by the Directors along with the concerned officers.

Director Employment while briefing about the responsibilities of his department presented a detailed PowerPoint Presentation wherein he gave an overview regarding conducting of Job fairs, establishing of interface between job seekers and job providers, SMS intimation to the registered unemployed youth.

The meeting discussed career counselling, the introduction of skill imparting courses, the collection of data of unemployment in the UT etc.

On the occasion, Div Com directed Director Employment to integrate the departmental portal with the national portal and on the major portals offering job updates to the youth. He also directed for creation of an Employment Cell to upload daily updates of jobs on the portal.

Besides, Div Com exhorted for authentication of the data on the portal and delist the old registrations as per the provisions of the related Act. He instructed the concerned to make Aadhar linked registrations on the portal.

In another meeting, Director Social Welfare also presented a PPT to inform the meeting about Pension Schemes, Integrated Social Security Scheme, PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme (PM –YASASVI), Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students, Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Student, Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities (SASCM/ SAKSHAM) and State Marriage Assistance Scheme.

It was informed that 18676 cases were sanctioned under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme and 230 Pension cases and 247 scholarship have been sanctioned under SASCM.

The meeting deliberated on various deliverables including Geo-tagging of all established CCIs, Creation of Advisory Board for PWDs, Constitution of UT level Senior Citizen Council, Operationalisation of Special School for Children with Disability in Kashmir, CCIs to be re-modeled with best living conditions for the Children.

Establishment of DDACs in more districts through District Red Cross Societies subject to approval of GoI, Establishment of DDRC in all districts, Proper functioning of Old Age Homes in all districts, and Saturation of Retrofitted Scooties and Artificial Limbs to all eligible PWDs are also discussed.