DLC approves 1907 cases under HADP in Anantnag

Anantnag: The District Level Committee (DLC) on the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) approved 1907 applications out of the total of 3707 applications in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting to assess the progress and achievements of the Agriculture Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid approved the applications of 1907 applicants out of the total of 3707 applications of HADP.

He stressed all sectoral officers of the Agriculture Department and allied departments to speed up the completion of targets assigned under the HADP to the Anantnag district.

Presiding over the DLC on HADP at the DC’s Office in Anantnag, Hamid welcomed the members of the DLC and exhorted that implementation of HADP was expected to transform the farm economy of Anantnag from subsistence to self-reliance and create equitable opportunities for livelihood, employment, and market economy.

“Holistic approach for diversifying agricultural product portfolio will add value, create demand and guarantee employment,” he said.