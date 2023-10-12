DLC approves 1907 cases under HADP in Anantnag

Anantnag: The District Level Committee (DLC) on the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) approved 1907 applications out of the total of 3707 applications in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting to assess the progress and achievements of the Agriculture Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid approved the applications of 1907 applicants out of the total of 3707 applications of HADP.
He stressed all sectoral officers of the Agriculture Department and allied departments to speed up the completion of targets assigned under the HADP to the Anantnag district.
Presiding over the DLC on HADP at the DC’s Office in Anantnag, Hamid welcomed the members of the DLC and exhorted that implementation of HADP was expected to transform the farm economy of Anantnag from subsistence to self-reliance and create equitable opportunities for livelihood, employment, and market economy.
“Holistic approach for diversifying agricultural product portfolio will add value, create demand and guarantee employment,” he said.
Hamid said that the strategic climate and bioresource diversity of Anantnag could be harnessed by enabling a policy support system that focuses on the use of technology, knowledge, and capital investment through the promotion of secondary agriculture, value addition and processing, diversification, market linkages, capacity building and resilience of farming systems.
He said that the holistic approach was in line with the policy of doubling farmers’ income that was based on four important pillars – sustainability of production, value for farm output, strengthening of extension services for outreach, and building and enabling agriculture to operate as an enterprise.
The DC Anantnag stressed close coordination with district administration for the implementation of different initiatives at the district level.
He directed reaching out to the farmers of far-flung areas and making them aware of the latest farmer technologies in the agriculture sector besides working in collaboration with the representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) for the successful implementation of different schemes at the grassroots level.
Hamid expressed his commitment to the holistic development of agriculture in Anantnag district and urged all stakeholders, including farmers, to actively participate in the process.
The officers assured him of their dedication to achieving the outlined goals and working closely with the farming community to ensure the prosperity of agriculture in the region.
Earlier, Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag briefed the participants about the HADP and gave a presentation covering 20 projects of HADP about the Agriculture Department.