DM listens to public grievances in Bishnah

Jammu, jan 21: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh, today toured Bishnah and its surrounding areas to assess the local issues.

The DM assessed ground conditions and status of civic amenities in the area. He also reviewed the implementation of Government schemes.Later, the DM met with the public at the Bishnah Tehsil Office and listened to their grievances. He assured them that their issues would be resolved on priority and sought their cooperate with the administration in accelerating the development of the area.